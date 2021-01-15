A Rome woman turned herself in at the Floyd County Jail Thursday to answer to charges filed as the result of a wreck on Burnett Ferry Road December 23.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Allainah Oree Hudgens, 18, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, failure to maintain a lane and reckless driving.
A report of the wreck indicates Hudgens crossed the highway in a curve on wet pavement, ran over a sign and traveled another 75 feet before coming to a stop.
A warrant for Hudgens' arrest alleges that she was in possession of an edible form of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at the time the wreck occurred.