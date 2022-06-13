Rome woman reportedly struck man with car By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jun 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome woman was arrested at her Iron Street residence Sunday evening after she reportedly struck a man with her vehicle during a verbal argument.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Vanjillisa Denise Allen, 30, is charged with felony aggravated assault. Allen was released on bond over the weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. View the e-Edition Trending Now Rome man, Euharlee woman injured in U.S. 411 collision at Macedonia Road Rome Pride 2022 to feature march, comedy, drag, riverboat cruise, church service Pedestrian killed in early morning wreck on Turner McCall Boulevard Funds stolen from Floyd County Schools in cyberattack, police investigating FX to film 'Kindred' TV series in the Cotton Block of Broad Street Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists