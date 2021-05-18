A Rome woman was arrested outside the Stay Lodge on Dean Avenue after Rome police pulled her over for a headlight violation and found ecstasy in the car, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kiara Mills, 24, also didn't have her two-year-old properly restrained in the car and was driving without a license.
Mills is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor driving without a license, headlight requirement and improper safety belt restraints for children under seven.
She was held on a $5,700 bond Tuesday morning.