A Rome woman was arrested outside a residence on Horseleg Creek Road Monday night after she broke into a residence and caused $1,500 worth of damage, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Ashlee Mull, 41, forcefully entered the residence without permission Monday night. She took some of the items inside and put them outside in the rain as well.
Mull is charged with felony first degree burglary, criminal damage and misdemeanor criminal trespass. She was held without bond Tuesday morning.