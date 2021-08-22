Officials have released the name of a Rome woman who was killed late Friday night in a multi-vehicle wreck on Ga. 140 at the Floyd Springs Road intersection.
According to Georgia State Patrol Lt. Mark Riley:
Brandy Stansell 39, of Armuchee was traveling eastbound on Highway 140 in a 2002 Toyota 4Runner late Friday night and stopped to make a left turn onto Floyd Springs Road.
Her car was struck from behind by a Hummer H3 driven by a 16-year male and knocked into the westbound lane of traffic. It was struck again by a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck.
Floyd County Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler said Stansell was pronounced dead on the scene.
Riley said the GSP Special Collision Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.