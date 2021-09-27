A Rome woman was arrested at a Chevron on Gadsden Road in Cave Spring after she reportedly damaged a door with a cutting tool.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
During the arrest, Floyd County police also found Xanax in 22-year-old Marisela Lynae Gonzalez's possession.
She is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, second degree criminal damage to property, misdemeanor criminal trespass, drugs not in original container and possession of tools to commit a crime.
Gonzalez was held on a $7,000 bond Monday.