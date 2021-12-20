Rome woman facing meth charge By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Dec 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome woman is charged with felony meth possession and simple battery after she hit a person on the side of the face, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jennifer Diane Thorp, 41, also had a black container with suspected meth in her possession. She was arrested at the Sunoco gas station on Turner McCall Monday morning.She was held without bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Report: Inmate had phone in cell 'What’ll ya have … What’ll ya have?': The Varsity announces Rome location Fred Taylor remembered for leadership, vision, generosity Woman sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in child, sex abuse case Multi-agency task force, dubbed Operation Safe Christmas, arrests 6 in child sex sting Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists