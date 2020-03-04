A 33-year-old Rome woman is facing felony drug and gun charges following the execution of an arrest warrant Wednesday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christal Iris Viruetdeltoro was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; felony possession of methamphetamine; felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; and possession of drug-related products.
She was found with heroin, meth, marijuana, a glass pipe and a firearm at 205 Oostanaula Drive at 7:29 a.m.
Viruetdeltoro was being held without bond Wednesday evening. She also was being held for the Marietta Police Department for an unknown offense.