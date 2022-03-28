Rome woman facing child cruelty charges By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Mar 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome woman is accused of harming two children and is charged with first degree cruelty to children.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Sharona Colleen Taylor, 37, struck one of the children in the head, leaving an open wound. Taylor also dug her fingernails into the other child's finger, causing it to bleed.Taylor is additionally charged with two misdemeanor counts of family violence battery and was held on a $5,000 bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist Lindale man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation on child molestation charges COLUMN: As a society are we emotionally ready for a Buffalo Wild Wings? FCSO sergeant charged with theft, violating oath of office Man accused of Floyd carjackings charged with murder in Bartow County Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists