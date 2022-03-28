A Rome woman is accused of harming two children and is charged with first degree cruelty to children.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Sharona Colleen Taylor, 37, struck one of the children in the head, leaving an open wound. Taylor also dug her fingernails into the other child's finger, causing it to bleed.

Taylor is additionally charged with two misdemeanor counts of family violence battery and was held on a $5,000 bond Monday.

