Rome woman faces felony shoplifting charge By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com May 24, 2022 A 46-year-old Rome woman is accused of stealing over $992 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General located at 25 Central Plaza, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Tanisha Rochelle Donaldson was arrested at the store Monday just after noon and charged with felony theft by shoplifting.