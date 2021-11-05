A 42-year-old Rome woman is accused of felony possession of a Schedule I substance and a pair of misdemeanor charges, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

A K9 unit searched Elesser Sheree Berrian's vehicle and found marijuana, a marijuana grinder and suspected ecstasy. Berrian was being held on a $5,700 bond Friday morning.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.