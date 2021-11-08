Rome woman faces aggravated stalking charges Peyton Elliott PElliott@RN-T.com pelliott Author email Nov 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome woman is accused of felony aggravated stalking charges, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Paige Lynn Oaks, 20, violated a court order with the intent of harassing the protected person. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save pelliott Author email Follow pelliott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now 'Monstrous abuser': Judge sentences man to 35 years in prison after he pleads guilty to abusing multiple women A World Series title: Could it have started in Rome? Burge is City BOEs newest member as board incumbents return Proposed state Senate map shifts Floyd County district toward Bartow Georgia’s daylight saving time law won’t stop switch to standard time Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists