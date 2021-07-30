A Rome woman was arrested outside her residence on Spring Creek Street Thursday afternoon after she reportedly stole a woman's car, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
The 2012 burgundy Nissan Rogue was reported missing around 3 p.m. The complainant said she had left the keys in the car at around 9 a.m. outside her house.
Around 4 p.m., she contacted Rome police saying she had surveillance footage of the theft outside her house. After officers arrived, a person came to the door and pointed out the car was up the road.
Rosalyn Virginia Peugh, 51, stood outside the car and the complainant identified her as the woman on the surveillance footage.
The woman's wallet, which was left inside the car, was also found empty.
Peugh is charged with felony motor vehicle theft and was held without bond Friday.