A Rome woman remained in jail with a $3,900 bond Wednesday morning after Floyd County police officers arrested her on a felony theft by taking charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tieva Caila Swanson, 41, stole a license plate off of another vehicle and put it on hers. FCPD officers pulled her over after they got a plate recognition hit off of it. Swanson admitted to stealing the license plate and also driving with a suspended license. She is charged with misdemeanor concealing identity of vehicle and theft by receiving stolen property.