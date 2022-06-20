Rome woman charged with terroristic threats, first degree cruelty to children By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jun 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome woman was arrested at her Goodview Court residence Saturday evening after she reportedly threatened to kill dogs and hurt her mother in front of her newborn baby, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Crystalynn Kay Newton, 21, is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts. She was held on a $7,900 bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now UPDATED: 2 young Bartow men killed, 2 others hurt in driveway paving accident on Old Dalton Road East Rome Popeyes closes as truck strikes building, manager hopes to get drive-through service back soon Around Town: Can't afford the gas to get to work? Try this. Another exit from the mall. The return of River Ratz. Dining 'the old Hawaiian way' coming soon. Investigators seek cause of fatal fire: woman killed, 12-year-old flown to burn unit 2 arrested on meth charge near Three Mile Road Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories The legendary Bucksnort Saloon in Pine is for sale 20 min ago 132 killed by militia in Mali over the weekend 21 min ago Wielding guns and cell phone cameras, illegal street stunt drivers spin out of control in New Orleans 21 min ago Man killed in shooting in West Lake Forest area, New Orleans police say 21 min ago Security guard wards off would-be armed robbers on St. Charles Avenue, police say 21 min ago Stranded jet skier rescued from Lake Salvador, Coast Guard says 21 min ago Man shot at suspected car thieves; bullet hit someone in nearby business instead, NOPD says 21 min ago Woman shot and killed man before shooting herself dead in Lower Garden District, police say 22 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now UPDATED: 2 young Bartow men killed, 2 others hurt in driveway paving accident on Old Dalton Road East Rome Popeyes closes as truck strikes building, manager hopes to get drive-through service back soon Updated: Paving accident in Armuchee kills Cartersville, Kingston men. Two others seriously injured. Around Town: Can't afford the gas to get to work? Try this. Another exit from the mall. The return of River Ratz. Dining 'the old Hawaiian way' coming soon. Investigators seek cause of fatal fire: woman killed, 12-year-old flown to burn unit Latest Region Stories The legendary Bucksnort Saloon in Pine is for sale 20 min ago 132 killed by militia in Mali over the weekend 21 min ago Wielding guns and cell phone cameras, illegal street stunt drivers spin out of control in New Orleans 21 min ago Man killed in shooting in West Lake Forest area, New Orleans police say 21 min ago Security guard wards off would-be armed robbers on St. Charles Avenue, police say 21 min ago Stranded jet skier rescued from Lake Salvador, Coast Guard says 21 min ago Man shot at suspected car thieves; bullet hit someone in nearby business instead, NOPD says 21 min ago Woman shot and killed man before shooting herself dead in Lower Garden District, police say 22 min ago