A Rome woman was arrested at a location of Redmond Circle on Sunday after a police investigation into a series of thefts that occurred in a convenience store where she was employed a year ago.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Rita Carol Ledbetter, 60, is charged with felony theft by taking for stealing more than $1,600 worth of lottery tickets from a store on the Rockmart Highway over ten different days in May last year.
The warrant for her arrest indicates the store owner, during a review of security footage, noticed her tearing off tickets and hiding them under a clipboard during an inventory of the tickets.