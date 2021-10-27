A Rome woman was arrested on six counts of felony aggravated assault as well as other multiple violent charges after she rammed her car into a home on Tiger Lane on Oct. 19, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Regina Yvette Brown, 38, drove the car into the carport of the residence where her ex-girlfrined was standing, intending to injure her. Brown also took a baseball bat and broke the windows of another woman's 2005 Honda Accord.
Brown also threatened the woman, saying if "I can't have you, no one can."
All of this occurred with two children inside the residence.
Brown is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, two counts of third degree cruelty to children, two counts of first degree cruelty to children, two other aggravated assault charges, second degree criminal damage to property and first degree criminal damage to property.
Brown's bond was bound over to Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.