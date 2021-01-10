A Rome woman is charged with possession of cocaine and meth after Rome police officers arrested her at the intersection of East 12th Street and Walnut Avenue on two misdemeanor hit and run charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amanda Danielle Spiva, 34, was involved in two car wrecks and fled the scene. Once Rome police pulled her over, they found she had a suspended license. They also found two cigarettes, one containing meth and the other containing cocaine. Spiva appeared under the influence during the incident.
She also is charged with misdemeanor DUI, improper lane change, following too closely and improper passing. Spiva remained in jail with no bond Sunday.