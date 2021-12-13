Rome woman charged with meth possession By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Dec 13, 2021 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome woman was arrested on Martha Berry Boulevard around 1 a.m. Sunday on felony meth possession.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Crystal Starzetta Head, 38, had meth in her possession. She was held without bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Men accused of the shooting deaths of two sisters indicted in Alabama Prosecutors say woman made children's lives 'hell on earth' Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for March 2021 wreck death on North Avenue Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame to auction bat signed by Atlanta Braves to help out Culberson family Four-year-old child in serious condition after being struck by a car in West Rome Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists