Rome woman charged with meth possession By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Dec 21, 2021 A 41-year-old Rome woman remained in jail Tuesday morning on a felony meth possession charge, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jennifer Diane Thorp was held on a violation of her probation without bond after her arrest Monday on the 1700 block of Turner McCall Boulevard. She is also charged with misdemeanor simple battery.