A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Thursday morning after being charged with felony meth possession during a traffic stop, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stasia Kelly Burnett, 32, was a passenger during a traffic stop on Georgia Loop 1 when Floyd County K-9 Lex indicated that he detected narcotics in her possession. Burnett confirmed that she did have a small amount of meth in her clothing as well as an amount of marijuana and a glass pipe in her bag.
Burnett is charged with misdemeanor marijuana and drug related objects possession.