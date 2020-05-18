A Rome woman remained in jail Monday morning with a $4,600 bond after police reportedly found a joint and a syringe with a brown substance in it, reports stated.
According to Rome Police reports:
Officers were responding to a burglar alarm at 610 Calhoun Road when they met 32-year-old Haley Shiree Warren. Warren said she had been locking the facility up for the night when the key got jammed and she set off the alarm while pulling it out.
Officers then noticed Warren smelled like marijuana. After asking her questions, Warren admitted to having a joint on her. She also had a syringe with a brown substance in it hidden in her bra. Warren stated it was methamphetamine with some of her blood in the syringe. Officers also found a small amount of marijuana in her car along with another bag of syringes.
Warren is charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and Schedule I controlled substance possession.