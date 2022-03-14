Rome woman charged with intimidation of elder adults, reportedly left scratches on person's neck By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Mar 14, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome woman was arrested at her Bells Ferry Road residence after she reportedly grabbed a 72-year-old person by the neck and left scratches behind.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Laura Celeste Wright, 49, is charged with felony exploitation and intimidation of elderly adult and misdemeanor battery.She was held on a $2,600 bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Police rescue child molestation victim as they arrest youth minister, six others on child pornography related charges UPDATE: Police locate vehicle that struck 20-year-old bicyclist, investigation ongoing 3 men sentenced in federal firearm, drug trafficking case Cave Spring community members starting up local charter school Pentagon says it will defend NATO territory after attack near Poland Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists