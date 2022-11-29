Rome woman charged with insurance fraud David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome woman is accused of defrauding an insurance company back during the summer.According to the arrest warrant:Kristin Breez Earwood, 28, sent counterfeit invoices to Travelers Insurance Company, requesting reimbursement for having her vehicle towed.The invoices were made up to appear as though two towing companies had pulled her vehicle multiple times between July 19 and Aug. 20 to the tune of a combined $2,264.92.Earwood was already in jail, without bond, having been arrested on Nov. 17 for allegedly stealing $1,956 from the cash register of a motel on Shorter Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Fatal crash in Silver Creek claims life of Summerville man Rome police revive overdose victim with Narcan Two from Cedartown face multiple charges in high speed chase Hodges, Griffin get starts in teams' wins Wolves' Final Four matchup to be played at neutral site, broadcast on GPB Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Sonoma County spent $40 million on road repairs in 2022 1 hr ago It's Giving Tuesday: What cause will you be supporting today? 1 hr ago Albany man charged with grand larceny in Clifton Park 1 hr ago To Paint is to Live: Holocaust Center's exhibit features artwork hidden from the Nazi 1 hr ago Saratoga Botanicals Organics Spa & Store rebrands, relocates 1 hr ago JC MEN'S BASKETBALL: Shorthanded Chaps still roll to convincing victory 1 hr ago Body found floating in canal near Florida’s Turnpike in Broward, police say 1 hr ago Reubican la estatua de La Piedad en la iglesia San Adalberto después de que un nuevo permiso autorizara la remoción 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Fatal crash in Silver Creek claims life of Summerville man Rome police revive overdose victim with Narcan Around Town: Will this be another December to remember? What's brewing with new mobile coffee truck. Winter blues? Think beach volleyball. Cartersville crew finds suspicious device; GBI called to dispose of it; investigation continues. Picks for high school football playoffs third round Latest Region Stories Sonoma County spent $40 million on road repairs in 2022 1 hr ago It's Giving Tuesday: What cause will you be supporting today? 1 hr ago Albany man charged with grand larceny in Clifton Park 1 hr ago To Paint is to Live: Holocaust Center's exhibit features artwork hidden from the Nazi 1 hr ago Saratoga Botanicals Organics Spa & Store rebrands, relocates 1 hr ago JC MEN'S BASKETBALL: Shorthanded Chaps still roll to convincing victory 1 hr ago Body found floating in canal near Florida’s Turnpike in Broward, police say 1 hr ago Reubican la estatua de La Piedad en la iglesia San Adalberto después de que un nuevo permiso autorizara la remoción 1 hr ago