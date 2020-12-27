Police arrested an East Rome resident after being called about a child being struck across the face, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Helen Nicoal Hudson, 30, was arrested Christmas Eve at her home after slapping a 10-year-old, leaving a clear handprint on the child's face.
Police learned that there were three other children in the home and no food in the house for the children. Hudson is charged with four counts of felony cruelty to children and misdemeanor simple battery.