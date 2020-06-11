A Rome woman is charged with felony escape and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers after failing to report to the jail to serve three years for drug and firearm charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Faith Burel, 29, is charged with possession of meth intention to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. She was scheduled to report to the jail on Jan. 13, but did not.
She is also charged with giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers. She remained in jail with no bond Thursday morning.