A Rome woman remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Tuesday, accused of causing property damage and bringing bringing drugs into jail, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittney Masha Rice, 30, caused $410 worth of property damage at an address on Towers Drive early Wednesday morning, and refused to put her hands behind her back during her arrest. While being booked at the jail, Rice was found with two Alprazolam pills.
Rice is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and crossing guard lines with drugs. She is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and obstruction of law enforcement.