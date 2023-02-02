Rome woman charged with auto theft Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Feb 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome woman was arrested late Wednesday morning and charged with felony auto theft on Maple Street after she was found driving in a stolen car, reports state.According to Rome Police Department reports:Ronni Cecelia Steele, 30, is charged with felony auto theft and entering an auto with intent to commit theft. She is being held without bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Branson and TYM USA officially merge, corporate headquarters to be located in Rome Rep. Greene introduces legislation to have Rome federal courthouse named after Judge Harold L. Murphy Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Senate passes first bill of session aimed at widening GBI’s powers 1 hr ago New lieutenant governor outlines goals 1 hr ago Alvernia University announces leadership change [Update] 1 hr ago More than 6,500 guns seized at U.S. airports in 2022, including 142 locally 1 hr ago How Abu Dhabi Chamber will serve, empower private sector 1 hr ago More than 6,500 guns seized at U.S. airports in 2022, including 142 locally 1 hr ago UAE's 6-month space mission: Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi reveals what he'll miss most on earth 1 hr ago New UAE law on civil marriage: Why more expats are tying the knot in Abu Dhabi 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Branson and TYM USA officially merge, corporate headquarters to be located in Rome Dozens confront Catoosa zoning officials in ongoing conflict over backyard chickens Latest Region Stories Senate passes first bill of session aimed at widening GBI’s powers 1 hr ago New lieutenant governor outlines goals 1 hr ago Alvernia University announces leadership change [Update] 1 hr ago More than 6,500 guns seized at U.S. airports in 2022, including 142 locally 1 hr ago How Abu Dhabi Chamber will serve, empower private sector 1 hr ago More than 6,500 guns seized at U.S. airports in 2022, including 142 locally 1 hr ago UAE's 6-month space mission: Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi reveals what he'll miss most on earth 1 hr ago New UAE law on civil marriage: Why more expats are tying the knot in Abu Dhabi 1 hr ago