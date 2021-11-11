Rome woman charged with aggravated stalking By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Nov 11, 2021 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome woman is charged with felony aggravated stalking after she reportedly violated a temporary protection order by staying in the home with the protected person.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jenny Pullum Clementi, 38, was arrested outside her residence Wednesday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now 'Monstrous abuser': Judge sentences man to 35 years in prison after he pleads guilty to abusing multiple women Acworth man charged in Robin Hood Road shooting death A World Series title: Could it have started in Rome? Former elementary school teacher asks Rome board to lift ban against her Trial begins for man accused of the 2018 beating death of 2-year-old boy Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists