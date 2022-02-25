Rome woman charged with aggravated cruelty to animals By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Feb 25, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome woman turned herself into the Floyd County Jail bonding lobby early Friday on a felony aggravated cruelty to animals warrant.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Brittany Shanea Fife, 35, failed to provide adequate food, water and shelter to her pitbull mix, resulting in the death of the animal back in October 2021.She was held without bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now A transformation is in the works – and more will be needed Arrest made in multi-county theft ring, over $80,000 worth of merchandise recovered so far Experience The Early Way on Broad: Store stretches the boundaries of boutique shopping Swims family pauses Dixie Speedway events St. Mary's deacon killed in Chattooga wreck Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists