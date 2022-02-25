A Rome woman turned herself into the Floyd County Jail bonding lobby early Friday on a felony aggravated cruelty to animals warrant.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Brittany Shanea Fife, 35, failed to provide adequate food, water and shelter to her pitbull mix, resulting in the death of the animal back in October 2021.

She was held without bond Friday.

