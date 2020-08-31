A Rome woman was arrested at her residence on Cave Spring Street after attacking a police officer and driving backwards at a high speed down Jervis Street, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rebecca Belle Gonzales, 21, drove in reverse down Jervis Street towards North Blanche Avenue, running a stop sign in the process. She also struck a Rome police officer with her fist during arrest and attempted to strangle him with a microphone cord, causing damage to it.
She is charged with reckless driving, felony obstruction of an officer and interference with government property. She remained in jail without bond Sunday afternoon.