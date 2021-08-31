After a minor wreck on Shorter Avenue outside West Rome Baptist Church, a Rome woman was arrested on charges of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rome police searched 34-year-old Farica Monet Jupiter's vehicle after they smelled marijuana coming from the car. They found less than an ounce of marijuana in a sealed bag, as well as Hydrocodone pills. Other drug-related items were concealed in a zipper bag.
Jupiter is also charged with misdemeanor drug related objects possession. She was released on bond Tuesday.