A 26 year-old woman was arrested on five drug related charges and felony use of firearm by a convicted felon during commission of a crime.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Helen Elizabeth Lee, 26, remained in jail Thursday with no bond after being arrested Wednesday night at 205 Oostanaula Drive.
Lee is charged with two counts of felony Schedule I substance possession and meth possession. She is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and drug related objects.
The Rome woman is also charged with probation violation.