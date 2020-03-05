A 26 year-old woman was arrested on five drug related charges and felony use of firearm by a convicted felon during commission of a crime.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Helen Elizabeth Lee, 26, remained in jail Thursday with no bond after being arrested Wednesday night at 205 Oostanaula Drive.

Lee is charged with two counts of felony Schedule I substance possession and meth possession. She is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and drug related objects.

The Rome woman is also charged with probation violation.

