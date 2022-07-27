Rome woman arrested on drug, firearm charges By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jul 27, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome woman was arrested at her Trove Drive residence after Floyd County police found meth, marijuana and two firearms in her possession.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Candy Marie Coxaj, 40, is charged with felony meth possession, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and misdemeanor marijuana possession. She was held without bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Ga. senators seek earmarks for 14th District community projects, including clean-up of the former state hospital site in Rome Imagine Festival organizers release sneak peek map of festival grounds New education laws set stage for contentious start to school year Man accused in July shooting death in North Rome turns himself in on murder charge Floyd County school board members discuss arming teachers, emphasize school safety measures Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Georgia gun manufacturer defends assault weapons in congressional hearing 13 min ago Back to school events this week 24 min ago A frozen cocktail formula for foolproof margaritas, daiquiris and more 1 hr ago Tecos secure playoff spot with win over Tigres de Quintana Roo 1 hr ago Aging With Pride provides companionship to retired LGBTQ community 1 hr ago 'They really enjoy the sport': Laredo Champions have blast in PONY Series run 1 hr ago City to hire pay study consultant 1 hr ago GOOD NEWS: Employee Appreciation Luncheon 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: Business is blooming along the Etowah River strip, 3,000 in downtown Rome for concert tonight? Ga. senators seek earmarks for 14th District community projects, including clean-up of the former state hospital site in Rome Imagine Festival organizers release sneak peek map of festival grounds Demo for Rome Varsity expected to start soon, plans approved but no ground broken yet on Cartersville's Varsity restaurant. New education laws set stage for contentious start to school year Latest Region Stories Georgia gun manufacturer defends assault weapons in congressional hearing 13 min ago Back to school events this week 24 min ago A frozen cocktail formula for foolproof margaritas, daiquiris and more 1 hr ago Tecos secure playoff spot with win over Tigres de Quintana Roo 1 hr ago Aging With Pride provides companionship to retired LGBTQ community 1 hr ago 'They really enjoy the sport': Laredo Champions have blast in PONY Series run 1 hr ago City to hire pay study consultant 1 hr ago GOOD NEWS: Employee Appreciation Luncheon 1 hr ago