Rome woman arrested on drug charges

Mar 9, 2022

A Rome woman is charged with using a communication device to arrange a purchase of meth, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Heather Sheree Shedd, 46, had used a communication device to arrange a purchase of meth with another person at a Bollen Court home. She was held for the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.