A Rome woman faces several felony charges as a result of a break-in at a home on Williamsburg Drive early Thursday morning, October 8
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nikia Leigh Dewitte, 40, was arrested by Rome police and found in possession of items taken from the home, including the victim's passport, birth certificate and social security card.
Dewitte is charged with felony burglary and identity fraud along with a misdemeanor for theft by receiving stolen property.
She also faces a felony probation violation.