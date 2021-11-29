A Rome woman was arrested at the West Rome Walmart Friday after Rome police found her trying to get rid of a small pack of a Schedule I Controlled substance wrapped in tin foil, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Victoria Paige Ledford, 30, is also charged with misdemeanor shoplifting after she failed to check two items during checkout. She was released on bond over the weekend.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.