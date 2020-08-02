A 24-year-old woman is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm on the property of another after she was arrested at the Evans Store on Alabama Highway.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Maygan Dawn Little, 24, took a gun out of another person's truck and fired it at the store. She then went inside, pointed it at the person, and fired it again.
She is also charged with misdemeanor theft by taking, reckless conduct and pointing gun at another person.
She remained in jail with no bond Sunday.