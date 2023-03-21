A West Rome woman was arrested Monday for an incident on March 15 when she stole a woman's car, a red 2011 Kia Sorrento valued at more than $1,500, from Broad Street, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alyssa Symone Ann Chambers, 21, is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle. She was being held on $3,500 bond as of Tuesday.
