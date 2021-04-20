A Rome woman was arrested on more than 10 charges stemming from two incidents in late December.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
On Dec. 20, 2020, Lacee Danielle Howard, 23, broke into a residence on Pleasant Valley Road and stole $1,850 worth of items: an $800 Palmetto State Armory AK-47; a $100 range bag and contents; 10 AK magazines; a $100 Hawk precision red dot; and a $350 AR500 Plate Carrier.
Howard is charged with felony first degree burglary, theft by taking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
On Dec. 31, 2020, Howard stole mail from someone's mailbox then signed a check that wasn't made out to her and deposited it into her bank account.
She is additionally charged with felony identity fraud, misdemeanor forgery, theft by taking and criminal trespass.
Howard was being held without bond Tuesday.