Rome woman accused of robbing Dollar General

Imani Beverly-Knox

Jul 21, 2022

A Rome woman was arrested on a warrant Wednesday after she reportedly robbed a Dollar General on Alabama Highway.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jenny Sue Burns, 38, is charged with felony strongarm robbery for a July 18 incident. She passed a note to a cashier which said to "be quiet and put all the money in the bag or else."

Additionally, Burns kept one hand in her jacket leading the cashier to believe she was armed. Floyd County police investigators canvassed the area and arrested Burns.

She is also charged with felony crossing county guard line with drugs and meth possession after she entered the Floyd County Jail with meth on her person. She was held without bond Wednesday.