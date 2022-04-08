A Rome woman faces drug charges after an officer reportedly found meth in her possession Thursday night.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

When Haley Ruth Kilgore, 30, was pulled over for an expired tag, an officer found a glass pipe containing meth in her possession.

Kilgore is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and an expired tag. 

She was held without bond Thursday.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.