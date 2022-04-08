Rome woman accused of meth possession Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Apr 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome woman faces drug charges after an officer reportedly found meth in her possession Thursday night.According to Floyd County Jail reports:When Haley Ruth Kilgore, 30, was pulled over for an expired tag, an officer found a glass pipe containing meth in her possession.Kilgore is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and an expired tag. She was held without bond Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now 2 new housing developments proposed off Cartersville Highway; more than 1,300 townhouses, apartments planned Trial scheduled for remaining defendants in Ghost Face Gangster RICO case Planning commission backs proposals totaling nearly 1,400 new residences Reid, Douglas COLUMN: Maybe not a good idea Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists