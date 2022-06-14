Rome woman accused of felony vandalism Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Jun 14, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome woman was arrested after she reportedly keyed her stepfather's pick up truck Monday, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Emily Hope Westmoreland, 22, is charged with second degree felony criminal damage of property after she caused $4,500 in damage to a truck. She was held on a $3,500 bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. View the e-Edition Trending Now Rome man, Euharlee woman injured in U.S. 411 collision at Macedonia Road Rome Pride 2022 to feature march, comedy, drag, riverboat cruise, church service Funds stolen from Floyd County Schools in cyberattack, police investigating FX to film 'Kindred' TV series in the Cotton Block of Broad Street Alabama court delays trial of three Rome men accused of the 2020 murder of two sisters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists