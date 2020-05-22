A Rome woman faces felony charges following an alleged attack on an emergency medical technician and obstruction of officers at the Georgia State Patrol Post on Martha Berry Highway on May 14.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Teresa Lynn Barnes, 57, is alleged to have obstructed three officers who were responding to an incident at the GSP Post around 2:30 p.m. on May 14.
She alleged attempted to pull down the U.S. flag and Georgia state flag and attempted to flee the scene on foot when officers arrived. At some point during the incident she is alleged to have kicked an EMT in the face and bit the medical technician on a hand.
She is charged with felonies for interference with government property and willful interference with emergency medical professionals by threats of violence and misdemeanors for criminal trespassing, three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers