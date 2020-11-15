A Rome teenager was picked up at the Floyd County Courthouse after deputies learned he was wanted in an adjacent state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dadrian Lavon Wright, 18, is charged with being a fugitive from justice in Alabama.
