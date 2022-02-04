A Rome teen is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property after he was found in possession of a reported stolen vehicle on Blarney Way in Kingston on Dec. 20, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Cameron Malik Lowe, 18, is also charged with misdemeanor contributing to delinquency of a minor after Floyd County police found a minor with him during the incident.

He was held without bond Friday.

