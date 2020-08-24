A Rome teenager remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Monday morning on felony gun and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Antonio Glynn, 17, was arrested when he tried to hide a handgun in a trash can while police were looking for a pair of wanted individuals. He also had a vape pen with a THC cartridge in his pocket.
Glynn is charged with felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of a firearm by someone under the age of 18.