A Floyd County teenager is accused of making inappropriate physical contact with a juvenile female over a nearly four month period of time last year.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Lee Jeter, 18, is charged with felony sexual battery for making physical contact with the intimate parts of a female who was under the age of 13 at the time.
The charges stem from action that is alleged to have occurred between Aug. 1 and Nov. 21, 2019.
Jeter is also charged with misdemeanor statutory rape. He remained in jail Saturday evening without bond.