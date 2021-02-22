A Rome teen reportedly gave officers a different story about a shooting that occurred in December 2020.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Daniel Whatley III, 18, told officers that someone was shot by an unknown person and led investigators astray, giving a few suspects' names as well.
He eventually told officers that it took place in a vehicle with multiple other people and that it was an accident. Whatley is charged with felony false writings and statements and he remained in jail with a $5,700 bond Monday morning.