A 17-year-old was released on bond Saturday after he was arrested on Lavender Drive on warrants from a January incident.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Janterrius Nyreik McCluskey pointed a gun at a person at a Billy Pyle Road residence and made statements that made the person fear for his life.
He also sold a person a BB gun for $300 under the impression that they were receiving a real gun.
McCluskey was pulled over on Lavender Road for speeding Friday, where the officer then found the warrants against him.
He is charged with felony aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, misdemeanor theft by deception, speeding and driving in violation of license class.